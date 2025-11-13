Previous
Maize Field II by chikadnz
Photo 781

Maize Field II

We called by the maize field on our way home today, and drove up the side road for a different view. This is the other end of the field from my previous photo here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-11-07
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact