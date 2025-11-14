Previous
Marigold by chikadnz
Marigold

Photographed in our backyard container garden today. This is the first of these plants to flower.

We had some wild weather last night; very wet and windy, so the garden got a real battering. I expected to see the tomato plants smashed this morning, they looked worse for wear but surprisingly were still standing. Our half-a-dozen broccoli plants were all leaning over at odd angles but I was able to straighten them and they have recovered well.

The marigolds, being much closer to the ground, looked as though nothing had happened!
Yao RL ace
Lovely colour, sounds like the wild weather is still on.
November 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful. They always remind me of my Aunty Hetty. Marigolds were the only flowers she ever grew in her garden. She always was a bit eccentric, ha ha
November 15th, 2025  
