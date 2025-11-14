Marigold

Photographed in our backyard container garden today. This is the first of these plants to flower.



We had some wild weather last night; very wet and windy, so the garden got a real battering. I expected to see the tomato plants smashed this morning, they looked worse for wear but surprisingly were still standing. Our half-a-dozen broccoli plants were all leaning over at odd angles but I was able to straighten them and they have recovered well.



The marigolds, being much closer to the ground, looked as though nothing had happened!