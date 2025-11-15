Hatchlings

We called in to see the white-fronted terns on the Hairini Bridge today, wondering if any of the eggs had hatched. Here's our answer! There didn't seem to be as many birds there today but the majority of them were now protecting chicks under their wings.I was pleased to capture this adult bird returning to the nest with some food for the chicks (only enough for one!). The two adults then swapped places, with the arriving bird taking his/her turn on the nest. I'm guessing one of the chicks was a bit older as it's plumage is darker.I'm pretty sure this is the same nest I photographed last month: