Previous
Linaria by chikadnz
Photo 784

Linaria

We spent some time with Mum this afternoon, so I had a wander around her garden to find a photo for the day.

This purple flower has been growing in various family gardens as far back as I can remember. It seems to self-seed and pop up everywhere like a weed!

It's apparently also known as toadflax, although I'd never heard that name before. I also learnt it comes in a variety of colours, including pinks and yellows. I've only ever seen the purple version (Linaria purpurea).

Sunrise: 5.54am
Sunset: 8.07pm
These are from the 17th as I forgot to record them today.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
I love the simplicity of this image.
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact