Linaria

We spent some time with Mum this afternoon, so I had a wander around her garden to find a photo for the day.



This purple flower has been growing in various family gardens as far back as I can remember. It seems to self-seed and pop up everywhere like a weed!



It's apparently also known as toadflax, although I'd never heard that name before. I also learnt it comes in a variety of colours, including pinks and yellows. I've only ever seen the purple version (Linaria purpurea).



