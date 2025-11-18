Spoonbill, Fergusson Park

Today was cool and showery, and there is a heavy rain warning in place for tonight and tomorrow. We needed to go into town despite the weather so John @nzkites suggested we buy a pie each for lunch and eat it at Fergusson Park. This park was one of our regular freedom camping spots while we were living in the motorhome.
I was pleased to spot a couple of Royal Spoonbills feeding on the mudflats in the distance. I don't recall seeing them here before. It was just past low tide and the rain held off long enough to get down on the beach and get some shots with our longest lenses. I also spotted a couple of godwits and a pied stilt but they were too far away to get any decent photos.