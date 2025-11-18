Previous
Spoonbill, Fergusson Park by chikadnz
Photo 786

Spoonbill, Fergusson Park

Today was cool and showery, and there is a heavy rain warning in place for tonight and tomorrow. We needed to go into town despite the weather so John @nzkites suggested we buy a pie each for lunch and eat it at Fergusson Park. This park was one of our regular freedom camping spots while we were living in the motorhome.

I was pleased to spot a couple of Royal Spoonbills feeding on the mudflats in the distance. I don't recall seeing them here before. It was just past low tide and the rain held off long enough to get down on the beach and get some shots with our longest lenses. I also spotted a couple of godwits and a pied stilt but they were too far away to get any decent photos.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Well spotted, they are strange looking birds aren't they
November 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You can see it is a dull wet day, though it would not appear to bother this spoonbill. I love them, exotic creatures.
November 19th, 2025  
