After the Rain by chikadnz
After the Rain

A nasturtium plant in our garden after around 24 hours of steady rain. This storm wasn't so windy as the last one so the tomatoes were okay, but the broccoli needed straightening up again afterwards.

Photographed this afternoon.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks healthy and well watered! Hopefully the flowers will lift again.
November 20th, 2025  
