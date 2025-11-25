Previous
Garden Visitor by chikadnz
Garden Visitor

Another busy day with not much time for photography, or for commenting sorry.

I saw this colourful fly on our basil plant this afternoon and it stayed still long enough for me to get a few shots.
Janice

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail, I love his red eyes.
November 26th, 2025  
