Birthday Boy by chikadnz
Photo 794

Birthday Boy

Today we celebrated my husband's 69th birthday. My step-son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter joined us this evening, as well as my mother. We ordered an Indian meal and followed up with a cream sponge birthday cake and strawberries.

It was a busy day getting the house ready for visitors. Later when Mum was back home she had another fall and used her St John alarm to call for an ambulance. She seemed unharmed except for a small bump on her head, but the ambulance officers recommended we stay with her overnight and get her checked out by a doctor the next day, just to make sure. A long and eventful day!
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
217% complete



Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice collage of the day. Hope your mum is ok.
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh goodness, that is a lot going on! Hope your Mum does ok.

Happy birthday to your lovely fella 🎉
November 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Happy Birthday to your hubby. Hope your Mum is okay.
November 27th, 2025  
