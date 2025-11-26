Birthday Boy

Today we celebrated my husband's 69th birthday. My step-son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter joined us this evening, as well as my mother. We ordered an Indian meal and followed up with a cream sponge birthday cake and strawberries.



It was a busy day getting the house ready for visitors. Later when Mum was back home she had another fall and used her St John alarm to call for an ambulance. She seemed unharmed except for a small bump on her head, but the ambulance officers recommended we stay with her overnight and get her checked out by a doctor the next day, just to make sure. A long and eventful day!