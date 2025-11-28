Previous
Sunset Cloudscape by chikadnz
Sunset Cloudscape

Photographed with my phone from the Hairini Bridge this evening. Unfortunately we couldn't stay longer to see if the sunset colours improved.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
narayani ace
Lovely
November 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow the clouds look very dramatic, did you get thunder?
November 29th, 2025  
