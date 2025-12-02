Pohutukawa, Fergusson Park

After attending a Parkinson's carers support group meeting at the other end of town this morning, I visited Fergusson Park to look for a photo for the day. Some of the pohutukawa trees were in full flower and I especially liked this one. The pohutukawa is also known as New Zealand's Christmas Tree, as it usually flowers at this time of the year.



After a fine morning, the sky clouded over and there is more rain on the way. I called in to Mum's on the way home, as she had a nurse visiting to do some strength and balance exercises with her after her most recent fall.



Photographed with my phone.