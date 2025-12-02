Previous
Pohutukawa, Fergusson Park by chikadnz
Photo 800

Pohutukawa, Fergusson Park

After attending a Parkinson's carers support group meeting at the other end of town this morning, I visited Fergusson Park to look for a photo for the day. Some of the pohutukawa trees were in full flower and I especially liked this one. The pohutukawa is also known as New Zealand's Christmas Tree, as it usually flowers at this time of the year.

After a fine morning, the sky clouded over and there is more rain on the way. I called in to Mum's on the way home, as she had a nurse visiting to do some strength and balance exercises with her after her most recent fall.

Photographed with my phone.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Stunning tree! I saw some of our native Christmas trees in flower today…I’ll have to get a photo.
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact