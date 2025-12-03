Previous
Christmas Decor by chikadnz
Christmas Decor

We attended a Christmas luncheon for those with Parkinson's and their families today. This was a quick snap on my phone of the decorations in the restaurant entranceway.
Janice

narayani ace
Pretty tree
December 4th, 2025  
