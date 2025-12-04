Previous
Edge of the Maize Field by chikadnz
Photo 802

Edge of the Maize Field

I went for a short drive down the road to find a photo for the day around 5pm, heading for the maize field first to see how it was growing. I was pleased to see the rows were still obvious.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact