Strawberries

We have picked a few ripe strawberries from our garden over the last week or so, with plenty more to come.



Today I was watering the garden when I noticed a female blackbird fly onto the roof above me and sit watching. I wondered if she was waiting to drink some water, as they have done before when one of the pots overflows, so filled a container for her. When checking the strawberries I noticed a big juicy one had been pecked. She was obviously waiting for me to leave so she could return to it! Over the afternoon we noticed a bird (the same one?) hanging around and watching us from various spots along the fence, in between catching worms from the lawn.



We have now covered the strawberry plants temporarily with netting, and will make a more permanent cover in the next few days.



We enjoyed strawberries and cream for our dessert tonight, but there's no more for you, Mrs Blackbird!