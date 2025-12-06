Previous
Entranceway by chikadnz
Entranceway

A very hot day here for us (apparently 31degC) so we stayed home, pottered a little in the garden and did our best to keep cool. As a result I was a bit stuck for photographic ideas, until I noticed the neighbours' doorway late this afternoon.
What a beautiful pot, I love the design. Hope it cools down soon. Much cooler here today
December 7th, 2025  
