Photo 804
Entranceway
A very hot day here for us (apparently 31degC) so we stayed home, pottered a little in the garden and did our best to keep cool. As a result I was a bit stuck for photographic ideas, until I noticed the neighbours' doorway late this afternoon.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
Tags
shadow
panasonic-g9
Babs
ace
What a beautiful pot, I love the design. Hope it cools down soon. Much cooler here today
December 7th, 2025
