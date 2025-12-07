Hyssop

Another very hot day here (31degC) where our main aim was to keep cool and sane.



When planning what plants to include in our backyard container garden, we did some reading about companion planting. Apparently hyssop is good for keeping white butterflies away from the broccoli plants we'd purchased, as well as attracting bees for pollination of other plants. It's not commonly stocked by the garden centres here but I managed to locate a plant, and noticed yesterday that it had started to flower.



Hyssop is a herb that belongs to the mint family and is believed to have medicinal as well as culinary and ornamental uses.



We haven't seen many white butterflies around the broccoli, but have had plenty of slugs and diamond-backed moths which I've learnt are just as destructive!