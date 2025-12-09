Omanu Beach

We travelled across to a furniture shop in Mt Maunganui today to buy a fancy electric recliner for @nzkites. He had been looking for a suitable one for a while and saw this one marked down in price as it was on clearance.
While over there, I asked if we could go to the beach for my photo of the day as we were so close. As this beach is a bit further down the coast it was quieter than the Mount Main Beach, with just a few sunbathers and a dog-walker. I enjoyed watching the waves, listening to the sounds of the sea and feeling the cool breeze on another day of high-20's C temps. Very relaxing!
Photographed with my phone as I had a long lens on the camera.