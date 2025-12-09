Previous
Omanu Beach by chikadnz
Photo 807

Omanu Beach

We travelled across to a furniture shop in Mt Maunganui today to buy a fancy electric recliner for @nzkites. He had been looking for a suitable one for a while and saw this one marked down in price as it was on clearance.

While over there, I asked if we could go to the beach for my photo of the day as we were so close. As this beach is a bit further down the coast it was quieter than the Mount Main Beach, with just a few sunbathers and a dog-walker. I enjoyed watching the waves, listening to the sounds of the sea and feeling the cool breeze on another day of high-20's C temps. Very relaxing!

Photographed with my phone as I had a long lens on the camera.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
narayani ace
Looks a lovely beach
December 10th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Terrific capture
December 10th, 2025  
