I have been on the lookout for jacaranda trees after seeing photos by @narayani. There are several flowering in our area and I noticed this one with the lovely house behind, when on my way to the reserve yesterday. I went back to take some photos today and think I was spotted by the inhabitants, but no-one appeared to ask me why I was photographing their house! The yellow post indicates the presence of a fire hydrant at ground level.
I grew up on a farm and had never seen a jacaranda tree until I left home to do my nursing training in another town. There was one right outside my window in the nurses' home. A lovely view!