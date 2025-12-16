Barriers

We had an early start this morning to take another vehicle to the garage for a mechanical check over. After dropping it off I had a couple of hours to fill in, so headed to the shopping centre nearby, ending up in the food court area.



I was surprised and sad to see how much automation has taken over and replaced human contact. I'm sure these machines weren't at the counter the last time we were here. These young people were placing their orders on a screen and the humans who used to take orders at the counter were working somewhere at the back, only making brief contact when the order was ready.



Photographed with my phone, for the current Curse of the Modern Era challenge.



Happy to report the vehicle passed the checks!