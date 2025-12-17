Previous
Flowerhead, Italian Parsley by chikadnz
Photo 815

Flowerhead, Italian Parsley

Our parsley is going up to seed. I cut a few stalks to keep in a bucket of water in the kitchen, planning to use it before it dies!

Little time for photography today, and a busy few days coming up with medical appointments. Again, sorry for my lack of commenting. I will try to catch up over the weekend.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact