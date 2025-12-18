This morning we had an appointment at the hospital to start @nzkites on some new medication. This was meant to take place last month but had to be postponed through no fault of ours. It will involve a big learning curve for us, and we are planning a quiet Christmas until we know how he will respond.
Afterwards we went into town to do a couple of jobs before heading home. While waiting to cross the road I looked up and captured this view of the traffic lights and the new Farmers building. Photographed with my phone.