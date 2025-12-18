Previous
Three by chikadnz
Photo 816

Three

This morning we had an appointment at the hospital to start @nzkites on some new medication. This was meant to take place last month but had to be postponed through no fault of ours. It will involve a big learning curve for us, and we are planning a quiet Christmas until we know how he will respond.

Afterwards we went into town to do a couple of jobs before heading home. While waiting to cross the road I looked up and captured this view of the traffic lights and the new Farmers building. Photographed with my phone.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact