Previous
Christmas Choir by chikadnz
Photo 818

Christmas Choir

Tonight I managed to find time to visit a local church holding a Christmas 'celebration of lights' this weekend. I enjoyed singing along to some old favourite Christmas carols.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely shot
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact