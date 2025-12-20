Sign up
Previous
Photo 818
Christmas Choir
Tonight I managed to find time to visit a local church holding a Christmas 'celebration of lights' this weekend. I enjoyed singing along to some old favourite Christmas carols.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
1
0
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Lovely shot
December 22nd, 2025
