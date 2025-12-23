Previous
Christmas Shopping in the Rain by chikadnz
Photo 821

Christmas Shopping in the Rain

We've had a busy week so I'm a couple of days behind with posting.

As @nzkites was doing better on his new medication than we expected, we made a last minute offer to host a Christmas lunch at our place for close family. I had done a grocery shop earlier in the week, but today we returned to pick up a few Christmassy food items. We visited a few other shops as well and picked up a surprise Christmas present for Mum.

Photographed with my phone through the car windscreen, while we waited for a rain shower to pass. I think the weather forecast is fine for Christmas Day.
Janice

narayani ace
I’d love some rain!!
December 25th, 2025  
