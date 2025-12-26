Ripening Tomatoes

Boxing Day in the garden. These are cherry tomatoes, the 'Sweet 100' variety. I'm not sure if that refers to the number each plant produces! These plants are doing well despite four of the pots being blown right off their raised stand about a week ago and having to be untangled from off the ground.
@nzkites has been developing an irrigation system to replace the daily hand watering with the garden hose set on sprinkler.
We were both tired today after a big day yesterday so tried to have a quiet(ish) day.