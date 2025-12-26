Previous
Ripening Tomatoes by chikadnz
Photo 824

Ripening Tomatoes

Boxing Day in the garden. These are cherry tomatoes, the 'Sweet 100' variety. I'm not sure if that refers to the number each plant produces! These plants are doing well despite four of the pots being blown right off their raised stand about a week ago and having to be untangled from off the ground.

@nzkites has been developing an irrigation system to replace the daily hand watering with the garden hose set on sprinkler.

We were both tired today after a big day yesterday so tried to have a quiet(ish) day.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
such long racemes :)
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact