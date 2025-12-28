Ferris Wheel, Memorial Park

After dropping Mum off at church this morning (my sister usually does this but the visitors from Christchurch had the use of her car this week), I visited the supermarket then headed down to Memorial Park nearby to find a photo for the day. I was in luck as the fair was in town. Although it won't be operational until this evening, all the rides were set up ready to go and I was able to wander around and take a few photos. By this time Mum was ready to be taken home again.



I've never been a fan of these rides. I remember going on a small ferris wheel once as a child and that was okay, but refused to go on anything higher or faster. I think I just didn't like the 'stomach dropping' feeling, and would regularly get motion sickness when travelling anyway, so perhaps I made the right choice!



I made a B&W version as well but preferred the colour one.



Sunrise: 5.54am

Sunset: 8.40pm

(I forgot to record these today so they are from the 29th December.)