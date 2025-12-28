Previous
Ferris Wheel, Memorial Park by chikadnz
Ferris Wheel, Memorial Park

After dropping Mum off at church this morning (my sister usually does this but the visitors from Christchurch had the use of her car this week), I visited the supermarket then headed down to Memorial Park nearby to find a photo for the day. I was in luck as the fair was in town. Although it won't be operational until this evening, all the rides were set up ready to go and I was able to wander around and take a few photos. By this time Mum was ready to be taken home again.

I've never been a fan of these rides. I remember going on a small ferris wheel once as a child and that was okay, but refused to go on anything higher or faster. I think I just didn't like the 'stomach dropping' feeling, and would regularly get motion sickness when travelling anyway, so perhaps I made the right choice!

I made a B&W version as well but preferred the colour one.

Sunrise: 5.54am
Sunset: 8.40pm
(I forgot to record these today so they are from the 29th December.)
Janice

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You wouldn't get me on one of those......motion sickness troubles me too! But I don't mind watching from the ground with a camera in my hand!
December 29th, 2025  
Janice ace
@casablanca Yes they make great photographic subjects.
December 29th, 2025  
