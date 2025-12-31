A Late Egg

Most of the white-fronted tern chicks on the Hairini Bridge have grown and flown now. There are a few juveniles left, still happy to be fed by an adult bringing home a small fish. We were surprised to see this egg when we called in today; it seems to be very late to the party! We wondered whether or not it's fertile and will actually hatch?



And that's a wrap for month #12 and my first full year of posting on 365. Woohoo!



Thanks so much to all who have commented and faved over the year, along with the images you have posted, which have often inspired and encouraged me to keep going with this visual diary.



Now considering if / how to continue into the new year.



Happy New Year everyone!



