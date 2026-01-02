Previous
Girl on Carousel by chikadnz
Photo 831

Girl on Carousel

A quick shot of this girl on the merry-go-round (carousel) as she went past. I didn't get the focus right, but decided to post it anyway as I liked the matching smiles.

Photographed at the summer carnival at Memorial Park this evening.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact