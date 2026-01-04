Bee on Clover

Our lawn hasn't been mowed since the week before Christmas. It was growing all kinds of interesting things, such as dandelions, buttercups, a type of tall white daisy, some low-growing purple flowers, and clover (I even spotted a pink one). The bees were enjoying it, and it made me think of No Mow May. I decided to take some pics this afternoon.



Later in the day we received a text from our lawnmower man asking if it was okay if he came first thing in the morning. As I post this on the 5th, the lawn is very short and all the wild flowers have gone.



Sunrise: 5.59am

Sunset: 8.40pm