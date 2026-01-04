Previous
Bee on Clover by chikadnz
Photo 833

Bee on Clover

Our lawn hasn't been mowed since the week before Christmas. It was growing all kinds of interesting things, such as dandelions, buttercups, a type of tall white daisy, some low-growing purple flowers, and clover (I even spotted a pink one). The bees were enjoying it, and it made me think of No Mow May. I decided to take some pics this afternoon.

Later in the day we received a text from our lawnmower man asking if it was okay if he came first thing in the morning. As I post this on the 5th, the lawn is very short and all the wild flowers have gone.

Sunrise: 5.59am
Sunset: 8.40pm
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
narayani ace
Love the detail in the wings
January 5th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
January 5th, 2026  
