Previous
God Rays, Waimapu Estuary by chikadnz
Photo 838

God Rays, Waimapu Estuary

We arrived at the Hairini Bridge early this evening as the sun was going down behind the clouds. There was a strong westerly blowing; the birds seemed to be enjoying it but we decided it was too windy to walk across the bridge today.

We had family arrive from the South Island last night after three days travel by car and ferry. They are not staying with us but we enjoyed some catch up time with them this afternoon. The grandchildren are now aged 7, 5 and 3 and are all growing up fast. They'll be up here for a couple of weeks.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Wow! That’s a real God shot!
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact