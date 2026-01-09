God Rays, Waimapu Estuary

We arrived at the Hairini Bridge early this evening as the sun was going down behind the clouds. There was a strong westerly blowing; the birds seemed to be enjoying it but we decided it was too windy to walk across the bridge today.



We had family arrive from the South Island last night after three days travel by car and ferry. They are not staying with us but we enjoyed some catch up time with them this afternoon. The grandchildren are now aged 7, 5 and 3 and are all growing up fast. They'll be up here for a couple of weeks.