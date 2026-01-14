Previous
Eggshibit by chikadnz
Photo 843

Eggshibit

We were having eggs for lunch today, which reminded me of The Darkroom theme for this week.

I was trying to get an interesting angle when I noticed the little wisp of feather moving with the aircon.

https://365project.org/discuss/general/51753/new-at-the-darkroom
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact