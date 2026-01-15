Previous
Ferns, Ohauiti Reserve by chikadnz
Photo 844

Ferns, Ohauiti Reserve

Looking up the steps on my way out of Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon. This is one of several entrances / exits from the reserve. It had been raining but the afternoon was clearer, so I went for a short walk.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
231% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact