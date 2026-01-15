Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 844
Ferns, Ohauiti Reserve
Looking up the steps on my way out of Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon. This is one of several entrances / exits from the reserve. It had been raining but the afternoon was clearer, so I went for a short walk.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1326
photos
59
followers
81
following
231% complete
View this month »
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
Latest from all albums
838
839
840
841
842
843
265
844
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ferns
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close