Previous
Photo 845
Say Cheese
We spent some time with the South Island family at a different playground today. It was very hot this afternoon, so the adults sat in the shade while the kids enjoyed some water play.
This is our oldest granddaughter, Thea (7yr).
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
b&w
portrait
monochrome
panasonic-g9
Maggiemae
ace
Times to remember! Times we knew as youngsters! Lovely smile here!
January 17th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Hey Thea! She looks like she is having a lot of fun. Lovely natural shot
January 17th, 2026
