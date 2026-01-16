Previous
Say Cheese by chikadnz
Photo 845

Say Cheese

We spent some time with the South Island family at a different playground today. It was very hot this afternoon, so the adults sat in the shade while the kids enjoyed some water play.

This is our oldest granddaughter, Thea (7yr).
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
231% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Times to remember! Times we knew as youngsters! Lovely smile here!
January 17th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hey Thea! She looks like she is having a lot of fun. Lovely natural shot
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact