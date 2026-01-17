Sign up
Previous
Photo 846
Stairway
In town this afternoon to collect medication and do some grocery shopping. This is the flight of stairs between the undergound carpark and the supermarket where we usually shop.
Photographed with my phone.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
1
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1328
photos
60
followers
81
following
231% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
galaxy-a15
,
black-and--white
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It's so clean! If it were in my area, it would smell rank, have mysterious stains and rubbish everywhere and be covered in graffiti, lit by a single yellowed bulb overhead!
January 18th, 2026
