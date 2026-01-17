Previous
Stairway by chikadnz
Photo 846

Stairway

In town this afternoon to collect medication and do some grocery shopping. This is the flight of stairs between the undergound carpark and the supermarket where we usually shop.

Photographed with my phone.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's so clean! If it were in my area, it would smell rank, have mysterious stains and rubbish everywhere and be covered in graffiti, lit by a single yellowed bulb overhead!
January 18th, 2026  
