Goodbye Silver Moon

The cruise ship Silver Moon (Silversea Cruises) leaving Pilot Bay, Tauranga en route to Auckland this evening.



We met with extended family (both local and the South Islanders) for tea at Pilot Bay and watched two cruise ships leave. This was the second one.



The weather wasn't the best; the rain had cleared earlier but it was overcast with a cool wind. The four grandchildren enjoyed playing on the beach despite that.



Sunrise: 6.14am

Sunset: 8.37pm

NZDT

This was from Monday 19th as I missed it today.