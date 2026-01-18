Sign up
Previous
Photo 847
Goodbye Silver Moon
The cruise ship Silver Moon (Silversea Cruises) leaving Pilot Bay, Tauranga en route to Auckland this evening.
We met with extended family (both local and the South Islanders) for tea at Pilot Bay and watched two cruise ships leave. This was the second one.
The weather wasn't the best; the rain had cleared earlier but it was overcast with a cool wind. The four grandchildren enjoyed playing on the beach despite that.
Sunrise: 6.14am
Sunset: 8.37pm
NZDT
This was from Monday 19th as I missed it today.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
1
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
Yao RL
ace
it is huge.
January 19th, 2026
