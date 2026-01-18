Previous
Goodbye Silver Moon by chikadnz
Photo 847

Goodbye Silver Moon

The cruise ship Silver Moon (Silversea Cruises) leaving Pilot Bay, Tauranga en route to Auckland this evening.

We met with extended family (both local and the South Islanders) for tea at Pilot Bay and watched two cruise ships leave. This was the second one.

The weather wasn't the best; the rain had cleared earlier but it was overcast with a cool wind. The four grandchildren enjoyed playing on the beach despite that.

Sunrise: 6.14am
Sunset: 8.37pm
NZDT
This was from Monday 19th as I missed it today.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
it is huge.
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact