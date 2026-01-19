Sign up
Previous
Photo 848
Theas' Shell
Our granddaughter Thea picked this up on the beach at Pilot Bay yesterday, and gave it to me to take home. Photographed today.
A muddly day today with not much time or inspiration for photography. Among other things, I spent a long time on the phone trying to sort out home help funding for Mum.
The South Island family start their trip home tomorrow. It's been good seeing them but the time has gone too quickly.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
mike
great b&w
January 20th, 2026
