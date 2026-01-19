Theas' Shell

Our granddaughter Thea picked this up on the beach at Pilot Bay yesterday, and gave it to me to take home. Photographed today.



A muddly day today with not much time or inspiration for photography. Among other things, I spent a long time on the phone trying to sort out home help funding for Mum.



The South Island family start their trip home tomorrow. It's been good seeing them but the time has gone too quickly.