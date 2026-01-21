Two Trees in the Rain

The tropical low has arrived and is giving the top of the North Island a beating, with heavy rain and strong winds.



Despite the weather, I had to go into town early this afternoon. The supermarket was very busy with everyone trying to find a carpark under shelter and presumably stock up for the bad weather. Thankfully we didn't need to do a big shop, and I bumped into my sister and nephew there as well, which was a nice bonus.



Before heading home, I called into Memorial Park hoping for a photo representative of the weather. However I quickly gave up the idea of photographing outside and retreated to the shelter of the car, as the easterly was blowing rain into my face. Not to mention the water coming off the trees!



This was photographed with my phone through the windscreen.



The weather was deteriorating and I was relieved to get home safely and stay put for the rest of the day. By the time we headed for bed, the easterly was howling at around 40-50km/hr with gusts that rattled our gutters and tipped over a few rubbish bins in our little street.