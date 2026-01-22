Previous
Mauao Tragedy by chikadnz
Mauao Tragedy

After yesterday's rain, the rugby field near Mum's place was totally flooded. I took a few photos of some children enjoying water play there this afternoon, and was going to post one of them.

Then I heard the news of a massive slip at the base of Mauao (The Mount, Mt Maunganui) which had come down into the motorcamp and hot pool complex, and that several people were unaccounted for. As I'm writing this on Friday evening, the search and rescue crews are still working at the site, hoping against hope that some will be found alive.

In addition to this, another landslide in a more rural suburb of Tauranga destroyed a house, and two people lost their lives.

From the archives, this photo was taken in April last year from the Sulphur Point / Marine Park area, and edited for today's post.
Janice

@chikadnz
Jennifer Eurell
Extremely tragic.
January 23rd, 2026  
