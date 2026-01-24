Previous
Shadows on Brick by chikadnz
Shadows on Brick

While sitting in the car at a local shopping centre today, waiting for another shower to pass over, the brickwork and shadows caught my eye. I'm not sure if it would have been better to include the complete words.

For the 52 Week Challenge, Week 4: Letters
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51800/52-week-challenge,-week-4-letters
Janice

