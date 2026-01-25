Cloudscape, Waimapu Estuary

Photographed with my phone from near the Hairini bridge, while @nzkites was driving us into town late this afternoon.
It's now been confirmed that the six people caught in the landslide at Mt Maunganui probably died shortly after it took place, and the search has moved to a recovery phase. Only one has been located to date. It's been a slow process as the area threatens to slip further. The families and community are grief-stricken as you can imagine, and many are wondering how and why this terrible event could happen. There will be an investigation.
Today was also the 9th anniversary of Dad's passing. We hope to visit the cemetery with Mum tomorrow.
Sunrise: 6.22am
Sunset: 8.33pm
NZDT
(once again I missed recording it today, so this is from Monday 26th)