Three Pines

A short visit to Yatton Park on the way home from town today, as I'd heard that one of this grove of pines had toppled in the recent bad weather. I wasn't able to get a photo of the fallen one as the whole area was fenced off, but managed to get this group through the fence. Probably not the best image I have from today, but more representative than some others.



I bumped into a fellow member of our camera club in the park and had an interesting conversation about what constitutes a real photo. Not mobile phone photos or 'photoshopped', apparently. I disagreed, saying I've taken many photos for my 365 project with my phone, but it does have limitations. I don't have the creative brain to do lots of editing though, preferring to photograph what I see rather than imagine and create on the computer. To each their own!



I'm late posting these as we've been out of town for a few days visiting family.