Three Pines

A short visit to Yatton Park on the way home from town today, as I'd heard that one of this grove of pines had toppled in the recent bad weather. I wasn't able to get a photo of the fallen one as the whole area was fenced off, but managed to get this group through the fence. Probably not the best image I have from today, but more representative than some others.
I bumped into a fellow member of our camera club in the park and had an interesting conversation about what constitutes a real photo. Not mobile phone photos or 'photoshopped', apparently. I disagreed, saying I've taken many photos for my 365 project with my phone, but it does have limitations. I don't have the creative brain to do lots of editing though, preferring to photograph what I see rather than imagine and create on the computer. To each their own!
I'm late posting these as we've been out of town for a few days visiting family.
I have taken lots of photos now with my iPhone 15. Nearly all my photos are only seen on a screen or produced in books for family and friends. In recent times the quality has just got better and better. And my iPhone is not nearly as heavy as my Nikon D750 and 2.8 zoom lens!!!