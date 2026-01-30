Previous
Road Trip by chikadnz
Photo 859

Road Trip

A view of the Napier-Taupo road this evening, looking back westward towards Taupo.

We are travelling south today to visit family for the weekend. John's sister is over from Perth, Australia, visiting her twin sister in Napier, and hoping to catch up with other family members too. Unfortunately she wasn't able to fit in a visit to Tauranga this time, so we are going to her instead. The trip is about four hours driving plus breaks. From memory we had briefly stopped here to change drivers.

I'm late posting these as we've been out of town for a few days.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great February black and white image.
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Ooo! Great depth in those clouds!
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact