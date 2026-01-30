Road Trip

A view of the Napier-Taupo road this evening, looking back westward towards Taupo.



We are travelling south today to visit family for the weekend. John's sister is over from Perth, Australia, visiting her twin sister in Napier, and hoping to catch up with other family members too. Unfortunately she wasn't able to fit in a visit to Tauranga this time, so we are going to her instead. The trip is about four hours driving plus breaks. From memory we had briefly stopped here to change drivers.



I'm late posting these as we've been out of town for a few days.