Spoonbill in Flight

We are in Napier for the weekend catching up with many of John's family, including a sister from Australia who's over for a short visit.



This afternoon we visited Anderson Park with our cameras, as we'd heard there were spoonbills nesting in the trees there. This shot was a lucky catch; I was watching a small group through the lens when one suddenly took off. I awkwardly panned with it, thinking I had totally missed, but later discovered this image.



I cropped off some other birds' heads in the lower left and converted to monochrome.



I'm late posting these as we've been out of town for a few days.

