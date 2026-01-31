Previous
Spoonbill in Flight by chikadnz
Spoonbill in Flight

We are in Napier for the weekend catching up with many of John's family, including a sister from Australia who's over for a short visit.

This afternoon we visited Anderson Park with our cameras, as we'd heard there were spoonbills nesting in the trees there. This shot was a lucky catch; I was watching a small group through the lens when one suddenly took off. I awkwardly panned with it, thinking I had totally missed, but later discovered this image.

I cropped off some other birds' heads in the lower left and converted to monochrome.

I'm late posting these as we've been out of town for a few days.
Janice

@chikadnz
Beautiful capture in b&w. Very nice capture with the outspread wings.
February 5th, 2026  
