Previous
Photo 862
Opoto Falls Scenic Reserve
Photographed with my phone on our way home from Napier today; this was a view of the Napier-Taupo road when we pulled over for a quick break. We had light rain most of the journey.
I'm late posting these due to being away from home for a few days. Apologies for my lack of commenting at the moment, I will catch up when I can.
My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-02
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
landscape
,
galaxy-a15
