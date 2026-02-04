Previous
Orange Canna Lilies
Photo 864

Orange Canna Lilies

While looking for subjects for today's Flash of Red February photo (theme: contrast), I came across these flowers.

Photographed at the Historic Village on a photo walk with @nzkites late this afternoon.

These are being posted late due to being away for a few days. I'm working on catching up but not much time for commenting at the moment sorry!

My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-04
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Mags ace
They're very pretty on the white background.
February 7th, 2026  
