Photo 864
Orange Canna Lilies
While looking for subjects for today's Flash of Red February photo (theme: contrast), I came across these flowers.
Photographed at the Historic Village on a photo walk with
@nzkites
late this afternoon.
These are being posted late due to being away for a few days. I'm working on catching up but not much time for commenting at the moment sorry!
My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-04
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1350
photos
61
followers
80
following
236% complete
4
1
365
flowers
orange
panasonic-g9
Mags
They're very pretty on the white background.
February 7th, 2026
