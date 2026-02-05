Previous
Green Window by chikadnz
Photo 865

Green Window

This evening I attended our first camera club meeting of the new year, which also happened to be a celebration of the club's 70th birthday. The first meeting was held on 7th February 1956. There were a couple of us in attendance who had joined the club way back in 1999!

Afterwards I drove into town to see if I could find any interesting night shots. This window caught my attention.

I'm still working on catching up with posting; your comments and faves are much appreciated and I apologise for not reciprocating.

5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
