Green Window

This evening I attended our first camera club meeting of the new year, which also happened to be a celebration of the club's 70th birthday. The first meeting was held on 7th February 1956. There were a couple of us in attendance who had joined the club way back in 1999!Afterwards I drove into town to see if I could find any interesting night shots. This window caught my attention.I'm still working on catching up with posting; your comments and faves are much appreciated and I apologise for not reciprocating.My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here: