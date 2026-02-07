Village Clubhouse Interior

The first of our camera clubs' GOYA meetings for 2026 was held at a new venue; the café of a local retirement village. This was a view of the village 'clubhouse' of which the café is a part, photographed with my phone.GOYA stands for Get Out of Your Armchair - and take photos. About 25 members attended so it was a great turnout.The challenge set for the weekend was to photograph something in your home that you usually ignore, and photograph it in a different way than you would normally.Unfortunately time and inspiration weren't forthcoming for me so I didn't enter the challenge this time. It's a great subject though and I will keep it in mind. I do look forward to seeing what others came up with!My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here: