Busy Bee by chikadnz
Photo 869

Busy Bee

A busy and not-photographically-inspired day today. This is one I photographed yesterday in Tye Park, Welcome Bay on a visit with @nzkites.

I'm not sure of the identity of this flowering tree, but the bees liked it!

My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-09
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
