Previous
Photo 869
Busy Bee
A busy and not-photographically-inspired day today. This is one I photographed yesterday in Tye Park, Welcome Bay on a visit with
@nzkites
.
I'm not sure of the identity of this flowering tree, but the bees liked it!
My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-09
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Janice
@chikadnz
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
panasonic-g9
