Previous
Caught! by chikadnz
Photo 870

Caught!

I called in to the Rugby Park on the way home from Mum's late this afternoon, and was happy to see some action - a Touch Rugby game in progress. I took lots of photos but this was the only one I was happy with. Need more practice!

My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-10
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact