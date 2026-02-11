Sign up
Previous
Photo 871
Powered Up
Power lines originating from the Greerton substation; photographed from the Rugby Park just before sunset today.
I liked the silhouettes and the streak of cloud.
My Flash of Red February photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-11
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Janice
John Falconer
ace
The swirl of the clouds is lovely
February 12th, 2026
narayani
ace
These things are awful - but make a good photo
February 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
A marvelous capture.
February 12th, 2026
