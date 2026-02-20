Previous
Tree Ferns by chikadnz
Tree Ferns

Photographed in the Johnson Reserve, Welcome Bay, while on a photo walk this afternoon. Also generically known as punga or ponga, but a quick internet search showed me these are more likely to be Mamaku, or black tree fern (Cyathea medullaris). More info at this link:
https://blog.tepapa.govt.nz/2019/12/20/identifying-new-zealands-common-tree-ferns-ponga-mamaku-katote-wheki-and-wheki-ponga/

My Flash of Red February photo for today is another one from the archives, here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-20

Apologies again for my lack of commenting recently, I'll catch up when I can.

Mags ace
How marvelous they grow!
February 21st, 2026  
