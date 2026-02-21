Water Traffic

We ate our lunch while overlooking the Sulphur Point Marine Park area today. There was a lot of movement on the water, mostly boats returning to the marina, but a few leaving as well. At times there was a steady stream of incoming traffic, in single file and all keeping to the speed limit.That's Matakana Island (pines) in the centre background and behind that, the Kaimai Range. Mauao ('the Mount') is to the right out of frame.A lovely summer day but the nights are getting cooler; autumn is not far away.My Flash of Red February photo for today is here:Apologies again for my lack of commenting recently, I'll catch up when I can.