Previous
Water Traffic by chikadnz
Photo 881

Water Traffic

We ate our lunch while overlooking the Sulphur Point Marine Park area today. There was a lot of movement on the water, mostly boats returning to the marina, but a few leaving as well. At times there was a steady stream of incoming traffic, in single file and all keeping to the speed limit.

That's Matakana Island (pines) in the centre background and behind that, the Kaimai Range. Mauao ('the Mount') is to the right out of frame.

A lovely summer day but the nights are getting cooler; autumn is not far away.

My Flash of Red February photo for today is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-21

Apologies again for my lack of commenting recently, I'll catch up when I can.

21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact